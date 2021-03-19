Left Menu

Brazil's Bolsonaro says health minister swap takes effect on Friday

Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday that the replacement of his health minister will take effect on Friday with publication in the official gazette, as the country had its second-worst day of deaths caused by COVID-19. Bolsonaro, who is under pressure from the worsening pandemic, defended his opposition to lockdowns on a social media webcast.

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2021 04:57 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 04:57 IST
Brazil's Bolsonaro says health minister swap takes effect on Friday

Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday that the replacement of his health minister will take effect on Friday with publication in the official gazette, as the country had its second-worst day of deaths caused by COVID-19.

Bolsonaro, who is under pressure from the worsening pandemic, defended his opposition to lockdowns on a social media webcast. He said his government has asked the Supreme Court to stop what he termed "abuses" by governors in locking down economic activity, and sent a bill to Congress that would define as essential activities "anything that puts bread on the table."

On Monday, he named cardiologist Marcelo Queiroga to replace Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello, a three-star army general who has come under fire for toeing the president's policies and failing to deliver timely supplies of vaccines to a country fast becoming the world epicenter of the coronavirus. Pazuello's job was on the line after a week that saw record COVID-19 fatalities in Brazil. More than 287,000 Brazilians have died so far in the outbreak that killed more people in Brazil than any other nation last week.

Brazil had its second deadliest day in its COVID outbreak on Thursday, with 2,724 deaths, two days after reporting a record 2,841, according to the Health Ministry. Bolsonaro said he was not "obsessed" with being president or running for re-election next year.

Polls this week showed that most Brazilians do not approve of his handling of the pandemic and former leftist president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva would beat him if the 2022 presidential elections were held today.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

S African Muslim bodies call for government intervention over Sri Lankan burqa ban

South African Muslim organisations have called on the countrys foreign minister to intervene in the proposed Sri Lankan ban on the burqa and closure of hundreds of Islamic schools.This followed the announcement by Sri Lankas minister for pu...

Swiss hacker indicted after claiming credit for breaching Nissan, Intel

A Swiss computer hacker who has claimed credit for helping steal or distribute proprietary data from Nissan Motor Co, Intel Corp and most recently security camera startup Verkada was indicted on Thursday, U.S. prosecutors announced.Till Kot...

Atlanta police search for motive in spa murders as Asian Americans decry attacks

Homicide detectives on Thursday weighed the possible motives of a gunman accused of fatally shooting several Asian women in Atlanta-area spas, as a U.S. lawmaker said the Asian-American community was bleeding from a recent surge in violence...

Border officers gave ‘vastly conflicting’ testimony in Huawei CFO extradition, lawyers allege

A lawyer for Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou told a Canadian court on Thursday that border agents who questioned her at the Vancouver airport were untruthful when they said they handed over Mengs phone passcodes to police by acc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021