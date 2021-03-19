Left Menu

US, China spar in first face-to-face meeting of Biden admin

PTI | Anchorage | Updated: 19-03-2021 05:04 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 05:04 IST
US, China spar in first face-to-face meeting of Biden admin

Top US and Chinese officials offered sharply different views of the world on Thursday as the two sides met face-to-face for the first time since President Joe Biden took office.

In unusually pointed remarks for a staid diplomatic meeting, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Communist Party foreign affairs chief Yang Jiechi took aim at each other's countries' policies at the start of two days of talks in Alaska.

The contentious tone of their public comments suggested the private discussions would be even more rocky.

The meetings in Anchorage were a new test in increasingly troubled relations between the two countries, which are at odds over a range of issues from trade to human rights in Tibet, Hong Kong and China's western Xinjiang region, as well as about Taiwan, China's assertiveness in the South China Sea and the coronavirus pandemic. Blinken said the Biden administration is united with its allies in pushing back against China's increasing authoritarianism and assertiveness at home and abroad. Yang then unloaded a list of Chinese complaints about the US and accused Washington of hypocrisy for criticising Beijing on human rights and other issues.

“Each of these actions threaten the rules-based order that maintains global stability,” Blinken said of China's actions in Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Taiwan, and of cyber attacks on the United States and economic coercion against US allies. “That's why they're not merely internal matters, and why we feel an obligation to raise these issues here today.” Yang responded by demanding the US stop pushing its own version of democracy at a time when the United States itself has been roiled by domestic discontent. He also accused the US of failing to deal with its own human rights problems and took issue with what he said was “condescension” from Blinken, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and other US officials.

''There is no way to strangle China,'' he said.

US-China ties have been torn for years, and the Biden administration has yet to signal whether it's ready or willing to back down on the hardline stances taken under Donald Trump. Just a day before the meeting, Blinken had announced new sanctions over Beijing's crackdown on pro-democracy advocates in Hong Kong. In response, China stepped up its rhetoric opposing US interference in domestic affairs.

Trump had taken pride in forging what he saw as a strong relationship with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. But the relationship disintegrated after the coronavirus pandemic spread from the Wuhan province across the globe and unleashed a public health and economic disaster.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

S African Muslim bodies call for government intervention over Sri Lankan burqa ban

South African Muslim organisations have called on the countrys foreign minister to intervene in the proposed Sri Lankan ban on the burqa and closure of hundreds of Islamic schools.This followed the announcement by Sri Lankas minister for pu...

Swiss hacker indicted after claiming credit for breaching Nissan, Intel

A Swiss computer hacker who has claimed credit for helping steal or distribute proprietary data from Nissan Motor Co, Intel Corp and most recently security camera startup Verkada was indicted on Thursday, U.S. prosecutors announced.Till Kot...

Atlanta police search for motive in spa murders as Asian Americans decry attacks

Homicide detectives on Thursday weighed the possible motives of a gunman accused of fatally shooting several Asian women in Atlanta-area spas, as a U.S. lawmaker said the Asian-American community was bleeding from a recent surge in violence...

Border officers gave ‘vastly conflicting’ testimony in Huawei CFO extradition, lawyers allege

A lawyer for Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou told a Canadian court on Thursday that border agents who questioned her at the Vancouver airport were untruthful when they said they handed over Mengs phone passcodes to police by acc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021