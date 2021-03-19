As Brazil's coronavirus outbreak spirals out of control, the country is facing a dangerous new shortage, threatening to drive fatalities even higher: a lack of staff in intensive care units. Some medical professionals are burned out after months of grueling, soul-sapping work. Others are simply unable to keep up with the endless flow of critical COVID-19 patients pushing the country's healthcare system to the brink. Merkel's bloc loses another lawmaker to corruption allegations: Der Spiegel

Another legislator from German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative bloc stood down on Thursday evening when a magazine reported he had taken cash to lobby for a North Macedonian political party, several German media outlets said. Der Spiegel reported that Tobias Zech, who represented Bavaria's CSU party in the Bundestag, had taken a "five-digit sum" in 2016 to advise the party of former North Macedonian Premier Nikola Gruevski. He also personally campaigned for Gruevski, Der Spiegel reported. Exiled Syrian who helped light fuse of uprising mourns the terrible cost

Advertisement

When Syrian teenager Basheer Abazed was arrested a decade ago for scrawling anti-government graffiti on his school wall, he never imagined an uprising would flare that would devastate his country. Now, he mourns the terrible human cost of the revolt. "The war...broke a lot of things in our lives, it took away our childhood and joy, it made us grow up before our time," Abazed, now 25, said by phone from Turkey where now lives, exiled far from his hometown of Deraa in southwestern Syria.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)