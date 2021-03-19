Left Menu

Sawant completes two years in office as Goa CM, thanks people

I am deeply honoured with the support I have felt through a difficult phase of pandemic to make Goa strong again, he said on Twitter.I truly appreciate everyones efforts and commitments to make this journey a beautiful one.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who completes two years in office on Friday, thanked the people of the state for supporting his government during COVID-19 pandemic.

Sawant had taken over as the state's chief minister after the death of Manohar Parrikar on March 17, 2019.

''Today as I complete 2 years as the Chief Minister of the state of Goa, I wish to express my heartfelt thanks to the loving people who have placed their trust in me. I am deeply honoured with the support I have felt through a difficult phase of pandemic to make Goa strong again,'' he said on Twitter.

''I truly appreciate everyone's efforts and commitments to make this journey a beautiful one. With your continued trust, I will work tirelessly towards making Goa Swayampurna and address every challenge that comes our way,'' he said in another tweet.

