Left Menu

Urdu Bulletin: India's rising COVID cases, RS passing Insurance Bill covered prominently

Various Urdu newspapers in their Friday editions have highlighted the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the country. They have also reported Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's announcement regarding an increase in COVID-19 vaccination in the city.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 12:34 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 12:34 IST
Urdu Bulletin: India's rising COVID cases, RS passing Insurance Bill covered prominently
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Various Urdu newspapers in their Friday editions have highlighted the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the country. They have also reported Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's announcement regarding an increase in COVID-19 vaccination in the city. The news of Rajya Sabha passing the Insurance (Amendment) Bill 2021 also been carried in these publications.

Rashtriya Sahara: The publication reported the surging cases of COVID-19 in India. It reported that the country reported more than 35,000 cases in a single day and more than 23 crore samples have been administered. Hindustan Express: The daily carried the news of Rajya Sabha passing the Insurance (Amendment) Bill 2021, which aims to raise the limit of foreign investment in an Indian insurance company from the existing 49 to 74 per cent. Union Finance Minister yesterday presented the Bill in the House.

It also carried the news of Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi asserting that the Narendra Modi government believes in empowerment without appeasement and works for development without discriminating on the basis of religion. The news of BJP announcing 157 candidates for the Assembly elections in West Bengal has also been covered on page one.

Sahafat: The publication reported that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal raised his concerns over the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the national capital and announced that "the number of people vaccinated in Delhi each day will be raised from around 40,000 to 1.25 lakh." It also reported the rising coronavirus cases across India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ind vs Eng, 5th T20I: Batting depth, Hardik's bowling show hands hosts advantage in decider

Down 2-1, Team India made a remarkable comeback in the T20I series against England as the hosts registered a thrilling eight-run win in the fourth T20I on Thursday. And with the series level 2-2, the hosts will look to hit top gear when the...

Samsung S21 series now supports Amazon Luna gameplay

Luna, Amazons cloud gaming service, has expanded to three additional Android devices from Samsung. The service is now compatible with the Galaxy S21, the Galaxy S21, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra.Amazon Luna is now compatible with even more Andr...

Benchmark German bonds rise, set to end week unscathed from U.S. sell-off

Benchmark German bonds rallied on Friday, tracking U.S. Treasuries, and were set to end the week unscathed from a hefty bond sell-off across the Atlantic. With investors digesting the U.S. Federal Reserves willingness to let inflation drift...

Delhi HC refuses to put stay on ED summon to Mehbooba Mufti

The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to grant a stay on the fresh Enforcement Directorate ED notice issued against Peoples Democratic Party PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti in a money-laundering matter. Division Bench of Justice DN Patel and Jus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021