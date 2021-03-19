Urdu Bulletin: India's rising COVID cases, RS passing Insurance Bill covered prominently

Various Urdu newspapers in their Friday editions have highlighted the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the country. They have also reported Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's announcement regarding an increase in COVID-19 vaccination in the city. The news of Rajya Sabha passing the Insurance (Amendment) Bill 2021 also been carried in these publications.

Rashtriya Sahara: The publication reported the surging cases of COVID-19 in India. It reported that the country reported more than 35,000 cases in a single day and more than 23 crore samples have been administered. Hindustan Express: The daily carried the news of Rajya Sabha passing the Insurance (Amendment) Bill 2021, which aims to raise the limit of foreign investment in an Indian insurance company from the existing 49 to 74 per cent. Union Finance Minister yesterday presented the Bill in the House.

It also carried the news of Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi asserting that the Narendra Modi government believes in empowerment without appeasement and works for development without discriminating on the basis of religion. The news of BJP announcing 157 candidates for the Assembly elections in West Bengal has also been covered on page one.

Sahafat: The publication reported that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal raised his concerns over the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the national capital and announced that "the number of people vaccinated in Delhi each day will be raised from around 40,000 to 1.25 lakh." It also reported the rising coronavirus cases across India. (ANI)

