Bihar to have best legislator award

Bihar Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha on Friday said that the state Assembly will be instituting the 'best legislator award' for its MLAs, on the lines of the 'best parliamentarian award' given to Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members.

He said that a citation and a memento of Bihar legislature will be conferred on the best-performing member of the House.

Advertisement

The award will be given by a committee, set up for the purpose, and the announcement will be made by the speaker, Sinha said, adding that suggestions from members will be sought before framing the criteria that one has to fulfil to be eligible for the honour.

A legislator, upon receiving the award once, will not be considered for the honour in the subsequent years, Sinha added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)