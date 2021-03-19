Left Menu

Bihar to have best legislator award

PTI | Patna | Updated: 19-03-2021 12:38 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 12:38 IST
Bihar to have best legislator award

Bihar Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha on Friday said that the state Assembly will be instituting the 'best legislator award' for its MLAs, on the lines of the 'best parliamentarian award' given to Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members.

He said that a citation and a memento of Bihar legislature will be conferred on the best-performing member of the House.

The award will be given by a committee, set up for the purpose, and the announcement will be made by the speaker, Sinha said, adding that suggestions from members will be sought before framing the criteria that one has to fulfil to be eligible for the honour.

A legislator, upon receiving the award once, will not be considered for the honour in the subsequent years, Sinha added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ind vs Eng, 5th T20I: Batting depth, Hardik's bowling show hands hosts advantage in decider

Down 2-1, Team India made a remarkable comeback in the T20I series against England as the hosts registered a thrilling eight-run win in the fourth T20I on Thursday. And with the series level 2-2, the hosts will look to hit top gear when the...

Samsung S21 series now supports Amazon Luna gameplay

Luna, Amazons cloud gaming service, has expanded to three additional Android devices from Samsung. The service is now compatible with the Galaxy S21, the Galaxy S21, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra.Amazon Luna is now compatible with even more Andr...

Benchmark German bonds rise, set to end week unscathed from U.S. sell-off

Benchmark German bonds rallied on Friday, tracking U.S. Treasuries, and were set to end the week unscathed from a hefty bond sell-off across the Atlantic. With investors digesting the U.S. Federal Reserves willingness to let inflation drift...

Delhi HC refuses to put stay on ED summon to Mehbooba Mufti

The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to grant a stay on the fresh Enforcement Directorate ED notice issued against Peoples Democratic Party PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti in a money-laundering matter. Division Bench of Justice DN Patel and Jus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021