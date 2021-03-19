Left Menu

Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) National Joint General Secretary Manmohan Vaidya on Friday said the organisation distributed ration kits to 73 lakh people and food packets to about 45 lakh people during COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 19-03-2021 12:52 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 12:52 IST
RSS distributed 73 lakhs ration kits, 45 lakhs food packets during pandemic, says RSS National Joint General Secretary
Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) National Joint General Secretary Manmohan Vaidya speaking at ABPS in Bengaluru on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) National Joint General Secretary Manmohan Vaidya on Friday said the organisation distributed ration kits to 73 lakh people and food packets to about 45 lakh people during COVID-19 pandemic. Vaidya was speaking at RSS Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) organised at Chennenahalli in Bengaluru.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Manmohan Vaidya and other RSS leaders also participated in the programme on Friday. "During corona, RSS gave ration kits to 73 lakh people and food packets to 45 lakh people. We covered the 60 per cent of the Mandals acoss the country. The Sangh's network is expanding rapidly and our endeavour will be to reach out to all the Mandals in the next three years," Vaidya said at the event.

"We distributed 90 lakh masks and donated more than 60,000 units of blood during COVID-19. Swayamsevaks have helped more than 20 lakh migrant workers and nearly 2.5 lakh nomadic people during the period," he added. RSS National joint secretary said there is a growing curiosity to know about the RSS among the people. "All may not join the Sangh but they are eager to work with it. We will discuss in the meeting about how to increase numbers of 'shakhas' and expand their role," said Vaidya.

Replying to a question on the nature of discussions at the ABPS, Vaidya clarified that no political issues will be discussed. (ANI)

