Oppn MLAs draw Goa govt's attention to Mahadayi issue

Some opposition legislators in Goa have drawn the state government's attention to the issue of diversion of water from the Mahadayi river by Karnataka, which they say has impacted its water quality and aquatic life.

Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte on Friday requested Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to initiate a survey on the water levels, salinity and impact on aquatic life in Mahadayi, while Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) MLA Sudin Dhavalikar has raised concern over the increased salinity of the river water.

Goa and Karnataka are locked in a fight over sharing the Mahadayi river water. Both the states have filed special leave petitions in the Supreme Court over the issue.

Taking to Twitter, Khaunte said, ''Once again requesting @DrPramodPSawant to initiate an independent survey on water levels, salinity and impact on aquatic life in #Mandovi following reduced flow owing to Kalasa diversion. I pledge my full support to @GovtofGoa in this cause.'' Dhavalikar had on Thursday had claimed that the diversion of the Mahadayi river water had resulted in drying up of several other tributaries in Goa.

The ruling BJP's Goa unit president Sadanand Tanavade said that the state government is also concerned about the Mahadayi issue and it is fighting a battle in the Supreme Court.

''We are concerned about the river more than the opposition members,'' he said.

