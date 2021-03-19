Left Menu

She is queen of rigging: Suvendu on Mamata alleging BJP may rig EVMs

Terming Trinamool Congress (TMC) Chief Mamata Banerjee as "queen of rigging", Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari alleged that even now she is misusing the administration and using ghuspaitheye (intruders) and Pakistanis and police are acting as a mute spectator.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 19-03-2021 13:45 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 13:45 IST
She is queen of rigging: Suvendu on Mamata alleging BJP may rig EVMs
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari (file pic/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Pragya Kaushika Terming Trinamool Congress (TMC) Chief Mamata Banerjee as "queen of rigging", Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari alleged that even now she is misusing the administration and using ghuspaitheye (intruders) and Pakistanis and police are acting as a mute spectator.

Speaking to ANI over allegations by Banerjee that voting in Assembly elections in the state would be rigged, Adhikari said, "Queen of rigging is saying that vote rigging will happen. The election will happen in a democratic way and that is why she is disturbed. Even now she is misusing administration, police and using ghuspaitheye (intruders) and Pakistanis. Police is a mute spectator. But the people are with us." Alleging that there was a wider conspiracy behind the political violence that took place on Thursday, Adhikari said, "They aren't TMC workers. Few people of a particular community have been instigated. They are doing it daily and it's not a new thing. They are Pakistanis. Bharatiya will win against Pakistani."

The comments of Adhikari came after Mamata Banerjee, earlier this month, stated, "Those who are playing the Hindu-Muslim card, I would like to tell them clearly that I am also a girl from a Hindu family. Don't play the Hindu card with me." Reacting to Banerjee's statement about removing BJP from Centre after winning Bengal elections, the BJP leader said, "She said the same thing before 2019 and spoke about United India. The more she speaks, the more seats will go to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. '2019 mein half hua iss baar saaf hua'."

West Bengal is witnessing a high-octane battle between the BJP and the TMC for the upcoming Assembly polls. Elections to the 294-member state Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

2 killed, 1 badly injured after stabbing at New Zealand home

Two people in New Zealand were stabbed to death Friday and a third was undergoing surgery for life-threatening injuries after a brutal attack inside an Auckland home, police said.Detective Inspector Scott Beard said they had spoken to a fou...

Congress, Gandhi family ‘ruined’ Amethi: UP minister

Uttar Pradesh minister Mohsin Raza on Friday accused the Congress and Gandhi family of ruining Amethi and then leaving for Wayanad in Kerala.Congress general secretary Rahul Gandhi had represented the Amethi constituency of Uttar Pradesh in...

HBO Max announces documentary series on actor Brittany Murphy

Streamer HBO Max has given an order for a two-part documentary series on late actor Brittany Murphy.The untitled documentary, which hails from Blumhouse Television and Pyramid Productions, will explore the life and career of Murphy, who fea...

NYT remembers EMI and Capitol Records boss Bhaskar Menon

Music industry legend Bhaskar Menon, who died in California earlier this month, not just turned things around for Capitol Records in the 1970s but also played a critical role in Pink Floyds epic album The Dark Side of the Moon. Doffing its ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021