Left Menu

BJP promotes hatred to create divisions among people: Rahul Gandhi in Assam

PTI | Lahowal | Updated: 19-03-2021 14:03 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 14:03 IST
BJP promotes hatred to create divisions among people: Rahul Gandhi in Assam

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday asserted that his party, if voted to power in Assam, will ensure that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is not implemented in the state.

Affirming that no religion teaches enmity, Gandhi, during his interaction with college students here in Dibrugarh district, said the saffron party was ''selling hatred to create divisions among people''.

''It is the BJP that uses hatred to divide society. No matter where they go to spread hatred, the Congress will ensure it promotes there love and harmony,'' he said.

In an apparent reference to the RSS - the BJP's ideological fountainhead -- the Congress leader said there is ''one force in Nagpur that is trying to control the entire country'' but the youths must resist this attempt with love and confidence as they happen to be the future of the country.

Gandhi, who is in Assam on a two-day visit, is scheduled to release the party's manifesto in the poll-bound state on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

2 killed, 1 badly injured after stabbing at New Zealand home

Two people in New Zealand were stabbed to death Friday and a third was undergoing surgery for life-threatening injuries after a brutal attack inside an Auckland home, police said.Detective Inspector Scott Beard said they had spoken to a fou...

Congress, Gandhi family ‘ruined’ Amethi: UP minister

Uttar Pradesh minister Mohsin Raza on Friday accused the Congress and Gandhi family of ruining Amethi and then leaving for Wayanad in Kerala.Congress general secretary Rahul Gandhi had represented the Amethi constituency of Uttar Pradesh in...

HBO Max announces documentary series on actor Brittany Murphy

Streamer HBO Max has given an order for a two-part documentary series on late actor Brittany Murphy.The untitled documentary, which hails from Blumhouse Television and Pyramid Productions, will explore the life and career of Murphy, who fea...

NYT remembers EMI and Capitol Records boss Bhaskar Menon

Music industry legend Bhaskar Menon, who died in California earlier this month, not just turned things around for Capitol Records in the 1970s but also played a critical role in Pink Floyds epic album The Dark Side of the Moon. Doffing its ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021