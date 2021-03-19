Cong seeks probe into death of BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma

Left Menu

The opposition Congress in Himachal Pradesh on Friday sought a high-level probe into the death of BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma, who was found hanging from the ceiling at his official residence in New Delhi.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 19-03-2021 14:06 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 14:06 IST
The opposition Congress in Himachal Pradesh on Friday sought a high-level probe into the death of BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma, who was found hanging from the ceiling at his official residence in New Delhi. Raising the issue soon after Question Hour in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri stated that the people of the state in general and of his Mandi segment in particular wanted to know the exact cause of his ''mysterious death''. If a CBI inquiry can be initiated into Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, why cannot a high level inquiry into Sharma's death may be ordered, he asked.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that Delhi Police is already investigating the incident. Postmortem report is also awaited, he added.

Thakur said they should wait for the outcome of the investigation. Prima facie, it seems that his deteriorating health led him to take the step, he said, adding Sharma was suffering from prostate enlargement and getting blood in urine. Stating that there was no need to do politics over his death, Thakur, without naming anyone, noted that some persons uploaded Facebook posts demanding a CBI probe into his death.

Sharma was elected to the 16th and 17th Lok Sabha from Mandi parliamentary constituency in 2014 and 2019, respectively.

