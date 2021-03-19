Left Menu

TMC delegation meets EC, raises concerns over three main issues

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation comprising Saugata Roy, Mahua Moitra and Yashwant Sinha met the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday in Delhi to discuss issues related to free and fair conduct of elections in West Bengal.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 14:35 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 14:35 IST
TMC delegation arriving at the EC office in Delhi on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation comprising Saugata Roy, Mahua Moitra and Yashwant Sinha met the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday in Delhi to discuss issues related to free and fair conduct of elections in West Bengal. Speaking to ANI, TMC MP Mahua Moitra said: "We met Election Commission today and raised three points - the rule under which they are proposing to put only central forces within 100 metres of the polling booth, only five per cent of VVPAT checking as supposed to 100 per cent and the incident involving the attack on chief minister on March 10."

On March 10, Mamata Banerjee had alleged that she was pushed by a few unidentified people during her election campaigning. Banerjee sustained "severe bone injuries" on her left foot and ankle as well as bruises and injuries on her shoulder, forearm and neck, according to the report of her initial medical examination. She was discharged from the hospital on March 12. West Bengal is witnessing a high-octane battle between the BJP and the TMC for the upcoming Assembly polls.

Elections to the 294-member state Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

