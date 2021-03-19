Left Menu

Congress and AIUDF alliance threat to Assamese culture, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam cabinet minister and BJP key strategist Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that the Congress and AIUDF alliance is a threat to Assamese culture.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 19-03-2021 14:50 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 14:50 IST
Congress and AIUDF alliance threat to Assamese culture, says Himanta Biswa Sarma
BJP leader taking blessings at a temple before going to file nomination. (Photo credit: Twitter handle). Image Credit: ANI

By Archana Prasad Assam cabinet minister and BJP key strategist Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that the Congress and AIUDF alliance is a threat to Assamese culture.

Speaking to ANI, Sarma said "Congress and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) is a threat to Assamese culture. We have to defeat them in a manner so that they never silence our culture and ethos." "In Assam, the party will form the government once again with a massive mandatory. Our issues are the same --development and identity," the BJP leader further said.

On being asked if BJP remains committed to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Assam, Sarma said: "You can ask it to the people of Assam, Here the election is on identity and development." Sarma will file his nomination papers from the Jalukbari Assembly seat today and will hold a public rally from Sonaram field to the DC office in Guwahati.

Recently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah attacked the Congress for its alliance with AIUDF for Assam assembly polls, saying those "who talk about 'Assam ki Asmita' have Badruddin Ajmal in their lap". Shah, who was addressing a Guwahati city district committee meeting on March 15, said there should be a nationalist government in Assam that worked not for just the state but for the entire northeast.

Assembly elections in Assam for 126 seats will be held in three phases starting from March 27. A total of 2,32,44,454 electors will cast their votes in the 15th Legislative Assembly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre urges HC to restrain WhatsApp from implementing new privacy policy

The Centre Friday urged the Delhi High Court to restrain Facebook-owned WhatsApp from implementing its new privacy policy and terms of service which are to take effect from May 15.The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology made ...

2 killed, 1 badly injured after stabbing at New Zealand home

Two people in New Zealand were stabbed to death Friday and a third was undergoing surgery for life-threatening injuries after a brutal attack inside an Auckland home, police said.Detective Inspector Scott Beard said they had spoken to a fou...

Congress, Gandhi family ‘ruined’ Amethi: UP minister

Uttar Pradesh minister Mohsin Raza on Friday accused the Congress and Gandhi family of ruining Amethi and then leaving for Wayanad in Kerala.Congress general secretary Rahul Gandhi had represented the Amethi constituency of Uttar Pradesh in...

HBO Max announces documentary series on actor Brittany Murphy

Streamer HBO Max has given an order for a two-part documentary series on late actor Brittany Murphy.The untitled documentary, which hails from Blumhouse Television and Pyramid Productions, will explore the life and career of Murphy, who fea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021