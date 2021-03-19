Left Menu

IYC activists protesting fuel price hike detained

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 14:57 IST
Members of the Indian Youth Congress protesting the rise in fuel prices were detained on Friday by the police when they tried to head towards residences of Union ministers to present bicycles to them.

The activitsts led by IYC president Srinivas staged a protest at the organisation's headquarters over the hike in prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas.

They were stopped and detained by the police while they tried to head towards the residences of Union ministers, including Dharmendra Pradhan, Smriti Irani, Prakash Javadekar and Ravi Shankar Prasad, to present bicycles to them, said IYC spokesperson Rahul Rao.

''The BJP has kept mum over the unprecedented rise in prices although it used to come out in the streets on even a Rs 5 hike earlier,'' Srinivas said, claiming that LPG cylinder prices have been increased by Rs 225 since December 1, 2020. The petrol prices have crossed Rs 100 per litre in many parts, diesel prices have crossed Rs 90 per litre and cooking gas prices are going up, yet the BJP is ''shamefully'' blaming the Congress for it, he charged.

He demanded lowering excise duty on petrol and diesel and decreasing cooking gas prices with immediate effect.

''The petroleum minister should resign if he can not do even this,'' said the IYC president. AICC incharge of IYC Krishna Allaveru too demanded relief for the people from increased fuel prices.

