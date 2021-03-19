Tejashwi Prasad Yadav tables ADR report in Assembly

Leader of opposition in Bihar assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Friday said he has documentary proof according to which 18 out of 31 state ministers are facing serious criminal cases.

With Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha's permission during Zero Hour, the RJD leader referred to a report of the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) according to which 18 ministers are facing criminal cases, including murder, kidnapping and robbery.

Advertisement

''Let the ADR report be made part of the proceedings. I want to table it on the floor of the House,'' he said, to which the Speaker replied, it is already in public domain and there is nothing new in it.

The report even included cases relating to violation of the model code of conduct, Sinha said, adding that a 10-year old case for violation of model code of conduct is pending against the Speaker himself.

''There are many more people including you (Tejashwi) who may be facing such cases,'' he said while allowing him to table the ADR report in the Assembly but refused to make it part of the House proceedings.

The RJD leader said, he had raised the issue during a debate a few days ago in the House that more than 64 per cent of ministers are facing criminal cases and ''You (Speaker) had sought documentary proofs in support of my claim''.

The Speaker allowed Tejashwi Prasad to raise the issue after Question Hour.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)