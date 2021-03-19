Left Menu

Samia Suluhu Hassan becomes Tanzania's first woman president

But weeks before his death, Magufuli acknowledged that the virus was a danger in the country.Although it was announced that Magufuli died of heart failure, exiled opposition leader Tundu Lissu says the president died of COVID-19.In her first public address as president, Hassan announced 21 days of mourning for Magufuli and public holidays on March 22 and on March 25, the day the late president will be buried.Its not a good day for me to talk to you because I have a wound in my heart, said Hassan.

PTI | Daressalaam | Updated: 19-03-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 15:22 IST
Samia Suluhu Hassan becomes Tanzania's first woman president

Samia Suluhu Hassan, 61, made history Friday when she was sworn in as Tanzania's first female president at State House, the government offices in Dar es Salaam, the country's largest city.

Dressed in a hijab and holding up a Quran with her right hand, Hassan took the oath of office, administered by Chief Justice Ibrahim Jumavowing, in which she vowed to uphold the constitution of the East African country.

The inauguration was witnessed by members of the Cabinet and Tanzania's former presidents Ali Hassan Mwinyi, Jakaya Kikwete and Abeid Karume. The former heads of state were the only ones in the room wearing facemasks to protect against COVID-19.

Hassan then went outside to inspect a military guard of honour.

Hassan's inauguration comes two days after she announced the death of President John Magufuli, who had not been seen in public for more than two weeks. Magufuli had denied that COVID-19 was a problem in Tanzania, saying that national prayer had eradicated the disease from the country. But weeks before his death, Magufuli acknowledged that the virus was a danger in the country.

Although it was announced that Magufuli died of heart failure, exiled opposition leader Tundu Lissu says the president died of COVID-19.

In her first public address as president, Hassan announced 21 days of mourning for Magufuli and public holidays on March 22 and on March 25, the day the late president will be buried.

“It's not a good day for me to talk to you because I have a wound in my heart,'' said Hassan. ''Today I have taken an oath different from the rest that I have taken in my career. Those were taken in happiness. Today I took the highest oath of office in mourning,” she said.

She said that Magufuli “who always liked teaching” had prepared her for the task ahead. “Nothing shall go wrong,” she assured, urging all the country's people to work to unite the nation.

“This is the time to stand together and get connected. It's time to bury our differences, show love to one another and look forward with confidence,'' she said. ''It is not the time to point fingers at each other but to hold hands and move forward to build the new Tanzania that President Magufuli aspired to.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

I-League: Indian Arrows look to finish season on high against Sudeva Delhi

All India Football Federations AIFF developmental side, Indian Arrows, will look to draw the curtains on their Hero I-League campaign on a high when they take on Sudeva Delhi here on Saturday.Goals from Kean Lewis, Mahesh Singh, and Shaibor...

EMERGING MARKETS-Russian rouble rises after surprise rate hike; EM stocks suffer

The Russian rouble hit session highs after a surprise interest rate hike on Friday, as the country joined Turkey and Brazil in delivering a central bank bonanza for their currencies this week. The Bank of Russia raised the key interest rate...

Don't be overconfident, ensure YSRC's victory in Tirupati LS seat bypoll: Jagan to party leaders

Cautioning the party rank and file against being overconfident, YSR Congress president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday asked them to spare no effort to secure victory for their candidate M Gurumurthy in the...

Turkey's Erdogan says Biden comments on Putin 'unacceptable'

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that U.S. President Joe Bidens comments about Russias Vladimir Putin, in which he called him a killer, were unacceptable and not fitting of a president. In a TV interview broadcast on Wednesda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021