Kremlin, on possible new Cold War, says: we always hope for best but prepare for worst

The Kremlin said on Friday that Moscow always hoped for the best but prepared for the worst when it was asked about the possibility of a new Cold War between the United States and Russia.

President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he and U.S. President Joe Biden should hold live online talks in the coming days after Biden said he thought the Russian leader was a killer and diplomatic ties sank to a new post-Cold War low.

On Friday, the Kremlin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said Putin's offer of talks remained open and that Putin could do any time that was convenient for Biden, though the offer would not stay on the table indefinitely.

