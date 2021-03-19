Left Menu

Congress, Gandhi family ‘ruined’ Amethi: UP minister

Although, he lost Amethi to Smriti Irani of the BJP, he won from the Congress bastion in Kerala.Raza, who is the Minister of State for Minority Welfare, Muslim Waqf and Haj in Uttar Pradesh, said the Gandhi family cheated the people of Amethi for several decades and failed to ensure any development in the area.After serving their selfish motives, they left for Wayanad, Raza said at a press conference on the sidelines of a programme in Gauriganj to mark completion of four years of the BJP government in the state.

PTI | Amethi | Updated: 19-03-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 15:28 IST
Congress, Gandhi family ‘ruined’ Amethi: UP minister

Uttar Pradesh minister Mohsin Raza on Friday accused the Congress and Gandhi family of “ruining” Amethi and then leaving for Wayanad in Kerala.

Congress general secretary Rahul Gandhi had represented the Amethi constituency of Uttar Pradesh in the Lok Sabha since 2004 but contested from the Wayanad seat in Kerala simultaneously in the 2019 general elections. Although, he lost Amethi to Smriti Irani of the BJP, he won from the Congress bastion in Kerala.

Raza, who is the Minister of State for Minority Welfare, Muslim Waqf and Haj in Uttar Pradesh, said the Gandhi family “cheated” the people of Amethi for several decades and failed to ensure any development in the area.

After serving their selfish motives, they left for Wayanad, Raza said at a press conference on the sidelines of a programme in Gauriganj to mark completion of four years of the BJP government in the state. Last month, Rahul Gandhi came under fire from opposition parties especially the BJP over his speech comparing politics in north and south India.

Raza, who is also the minister in-charge of Amethi, targeted Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra saying, she has nothing to do with the people of Amethi and alleged that the leader does not even visit the constituency anymore.

Raza claimed, Rs 800 crore were spent on development works in Amethi due to the efforts of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Irani. The Narendra Modi government at the centre and the Adityanath regime in the state have always been working for the development of Amethi. Several projects are underway in fields like education, medicine, rail and road, etc. he said.

Raza said that the establishment of a medical college and a Kendriya Vidyalaya in Amethi indicate that the constituency is now marching on the path of development.

He also released a booklet on the development work being done in Amethi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

I-League: Indian Arrows look to finish season on high against Sudeva Delhi

All India Football Federations AIFF developmental side, Indian Arrows, will look to draw the curtains on their Hero I-League campaign on a high when they take on Sudeva Delhi here on Saturday.Goals from Kean Lewis, Mahesh Singh, and Shaibor...

EMERGING MARKETS-Russian rouble rises after surprise rate hike; EM stocks suffer

The Russian rouble hit session highs after a surprise interest rate hike on Friday, as the country joined Turkey and Brazil in delivering a central bank bonanza for their currencies this week. The Bank of Russia raised the key interest rate...

Don't be overconfident, ensure YSRC's victory in Tirupati LS seat bypoll: Jagan to party leaders

Cautioning the party rank and file against being overconfident, YSR Congress president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday asked them to spare no effort to secure victory for their candidate M Gurumurthy in the...

Turkey's Erdogan says Biden comments on Putin 'unacceptable'

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that U.S. President Joe Bidens comments about Russias Vladimir Putin, in which he called him a killer, were unacceptable and not fitting of a president. In a TV interview broadcast on Wednesda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021