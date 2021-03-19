Left Menu

South Africa's ex-president de Klerk diagnosed with cancer

Former South African president and Nobel Peace Prize winner FW de Klerk has been diagnosed with mesothelioma, cancer that affects the tissue that lines the lungs, his foundation said in a statement. "Mr. De Klerk will start a course of immunotherapy next week.

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 19-03-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 15:41 IST
South Africa's ex-president de Klerk diagnosed with cancer
File photo. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Former South African president and Nobel Peace Prize winner FW de Klerk has been diagnosed with mesothelioma, cancer that affects the tissue that lines the lungs, his foundation said in a statement. "Mr. De Klerk will start a course of immunotherapy next week. There is no immediate threat, and we are confident that the treatment will be successful," read the statement that was released late on Thursday.

De Klerk, 85, headed South Africa's white minority government until 1994 when Nelson Mandela's African National Congress party swept to power. He shared the Nobel Peace Prize with Mandela, but his role in the transition to democracy is highly contested more than 20 years after the end of apartheid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

I-League: Indian Arrows look to finish season on high against Sudeva Delhi

All India Football Federations AIFF developmental side, Indian Arrows, will look to draw the curtains on their Hero I-League campaign on a high when they take on Sudeva Delhi here on Saturday.Goals from Kean Lewis, Mahesh Singh, and Shaibor...

EMERGING MARKETS-Russian rouble rises after surprise rate hike; EM stocks suffer

The Russian rouble hit session highs after a surprise interest rate hike on Friday, as the country joined Turkey and Brazil in delivering a central bank bonanza for their currencies this week. The Bank of Russia raised the key interest rate...

Don't be overconfident, ensure YSRC's victory in Tirupati LS seat bypoll: Jagan to party leaders

Cautioning the party rank and file against being overconfident, YSR Congress president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday asked them to spare no effort to secure victory for their candidate M Gurumurthy in the...

Turkey's Erdogan says Biden comments on Putin 'unacceptable'

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that U.S. President Joe Bidens comments about Russias Vladimir Putin, in which he called him a killer, were unacceptable and not fitting of a president. In a TV interview broadcast on Wednesda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021