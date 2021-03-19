Left Menu

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 19-03-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 16:11 IST
Mayawati trashes 'tall claims' by UP, Uttarakhand, Punjab govts, says people want change

BSP chief Mayawati on Friday trashed claims made by the BJP in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and the Congress in Punjab on the achievements of their state governments as they complete four years in office, saying people there want change.

The three state governments this week marked four years in office with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressing a press conference on Friday morning, listing what his government has achieved so far as it prepares for the next assembly polls a year away.

The Bahujan Samaj Party supremo termed it “tall claims”.

“There is very little truth in the tall claims of achievements put forth by the BJP government in UP on completion of four years by issuing big advertisements, press conferences, etc in an extravagant manner,” she tweeted in Hindi.

“It would have been better had their claims provided benefits to the poor people at the ground level,” she added.

Mayawati made a similar comment on the BJP government in Uttarakhand, now led by Tirath Singh Rawat, and Amarinder Singh’s Congress government in Punjab.

“Therefore, the unhappy and affected people of these three states are restless for change,” she said.

In another tweet, the BSP chief condemned a comment made by Uttarakhand's new CM, saying it was “indecent and unnecessary”.

“Instead, he should pay proper attention on the constitutional responsibility towards public interest and prosperity of his state. This is the BSP’s advice,” she said.

Rawat had criticised women for wearing ripped jeans, his comment triggering a sharp reaction on social media and condemnation by opposition parties.

