Left Menu

BJP old-timers shedding tears as party fielded TMC turncoats: Mamata at poll rally

I replied, I chose it since the movement against land acquisition in Nandigram in 2007-2008 and Singur had played a significant role.Also I consider every corner of West Bengal as my own place. Alleging that women are not secure in BJP-ruled states, she said, In Uttar Pradesh, women are raped and murdered.

PTI | Egra | Updated: 19-03-2021 16:20 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 16:20 IST
BJP old-timers shedding tears as party fielded TMC turncoats: Mamata at poll rally

Branding TMC turncoats as ''traitors'', party supremo Mamata Banerjee on Friday said it was good riddance that they have left her camp, but the ''switch over has left BJP old-timers sulking'' as the saffron party has chosen to field the defectors over its loyalists.

Addressing a poll rally at Egra in Purba Medinipur, the West Bengal chief minister accused the BJP of practising ''politics of riot, loot and murder'', and urged everyone ''to be on guard against outsiders appearing in their localities''.

The TMC, which has made 'Bengali pride' its core poll plank, has called the BJP a 'party of outsiders', as its top leaders hail from outside the state.

In an obvious reference to Suvendu Adhikari and Rajib Banerjee who had shifted allegiance to the BJP along with other leaders like Mukul Roy, the TMC supremo said ''Gaddars, Mirjafars (traitors) have now become BJP candidates, to the dismay of old-timers of the saffron party.'' Noting that ''these turncoats'' had been given many responsibilities in the past, Banerjee said, ''I will be monitoring every project so that its benefit reaches everyone.'' Slamming the saffron party for chanting ''Hari Hari in front and stabbing from behind'', the TMC chief claimed, ''Chewing panparag and putting tilak on forehead, the BJP carries on attack on people.'' Coining the slogan ''No vote to BJP'', Banerjee also asked the crowd not to vote for the CPI-M and the Congress either ''as they are friends of the BJP.'' The CPI-M, Congress and the fledgling ISF have formed an alliance in West Bengal.

Banerjee asked the people to maintain vigil outside the counting centres where the EVMs will be kept after polling, saying ''Do not leave the place even if central security and state police ask you to do so.

''Also if an EVM malfunctions, ensure that the machine replacing it is tested properly.'' About her decision to contest from Nandigram, she said, ''Many people had asked me why I decided to contest from faraway Nandigram rather than a constituency in Kolkata. I replied, I chose it since the movement against land acquisition in Nandigram (in 2007-2008) and Singur had played a significant role.

''Also I consider every corner of West Bengal as my own place.'' Alleging that women are not secure in BJP-ruled states, she said, ''In Uttar Pradesh, women are raped and murdered. The father of a rape victim was killed recently.

''If a poor man steals Rs 500 we pounce on him. What about the BJP stealing lakhs of rupees in jumla, what about lakhs of cash being plundered in the name of selling of PSUs? These thefts by BJP leaders are never known publicly.'' The chief minister said, 'Duare Sarkar' (government at the doorstep) camps will be set up again in August-September and will be held twice a year from now on.

Asserting that the victory of the TMC in the assembly polls ''will be the precursor to dislodging the BJP in Delhi, Banerjee said ''If you want me to be at the helm again, make every TMC candidate a winner.'' The TMC leader chanted 'chandi' sloka while wrapping up her speech and also wished Muslims, Christians and members of different tribes and castes.

''We are all united and together. None can rupture our unity. This is Bengal'', she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab govt orders fresh curbs to check COVID surge, educational institutions shut till month-end

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases in Punjab, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has ordered a slew of restrictions beginning Saturday which include closing of all educational institutions till month-end and curbs on cinema and mall capacities.I...

N.Korea to sever ties with Malaysia over extradition of citizen to U.S.

North Korea said on Friday it would sever diplomatic relations with Malaysia after the Southeast Asian nation extradited a North Korean man to the United States to face money-laundering charges this week. Malaysia denounced North Koreas mov...

Erdogan says he will discuss Turkey-EU issues, east Mediterranean with EU chiefs

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday he would hold talks over issues between Turkey and the European Union and developments in the eastern Mediterranean with the blocs chiefs in a video call later in the day, ahead of next weeks EU summi...

I-League: Indian Arrows look to finish season on high against Sudeva Delhi

All India Football Federations AIFF developmental side, Indian Arrows, will look to draw the curtains on their Hero I-League campaign on a high when they take on Sudeva Delhi here on Saturday.Goals from Kean Lewis, Mahesh Singh, and Shaibor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021