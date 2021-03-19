Left Menu

Centre has stops doorstep delivery of ration scheme: Delhi govt sources

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 16:45 IST
Days after the GNCTD (Amendment) Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha, Delhi government sources on Friday claimed that the Centre has ''stopped'' its doorstep delivery of ration scheme scheduled to roll out later this month. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was scheduled to launch the scheme with doorstep delivery of ration to 100 households in Seemapuri area on March 25.

''The Centre has stopped Delhi government's doorstep delivery of ration scheme,'' a source claimed without divulging further details.

The Centre on Monday introduced the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in Lok Sabha that seeks to give overarching powers to the Lieutenant Governor.

The ruling AAP has vociferously opposed the Bill, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying that struggle against the legislation will continue.

