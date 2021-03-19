Param Bir Singh transfer: BJP leader flays 'contradictions'

Left Menu

Maharashtra BJP leader Pravin Darekar on Friday said the Uddhav Thackeray government in the state was full of contradictions as constituents were talking in different voices over the arrest of assistant inspector Sachin Waze and the transfer of Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.Waze was held by the NIA in connection with the case involving an explosives-laden vehicle near industrialist Mukesh Ambanis residence, and on Wednesday Singh was transferred to the state polices home-guards wing.The government is full of contradictions.

Maharashtra BJP leader Pravin Darekar on Friday said the Uddhav Thackeray government in the state was ''full of contradictions'' as constituents were talking in different voices over the arrest of assistant inspector Sachin Waze and the transfer of Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Waze was held by the NIA in connection with the case involving an explosives-laden vehicle near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence, and on Wednesday Singh was transferred to the state police's home-guards wing.

''The government is full of contradictions. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has claimed all is well in the state.

However, state home minister Anil Deshmukh has said there were some grave mistakes leading to the transfer of Param Bir Singh,'' Darekar said.

The leader of opposition in the Legislative Council said the statement of Deshmukh, as head of the state's home department, was crucial and asked who Raut was trying to shield and why.

The Sena had defended Singh saying his transfer did not make him a criminal, and alleged a ''particular lobby in Delhi'' was upset with him as the TRP scam came to light during his tenure.

Speaking on a television channel on Thursday, minister Deshmukh said, ''This is not an administrative transfer (of Singh). Some things have come to light in probes conducted by the NIA and the ATS.'' ''Some colleagues of the (former) Mumbai police chief (Singh) committed serious mistakes. Those are unforgivable mistakes. Hence, he was transferred. Further action will be taken based on the probe report,'' Deshmukh, a senior NCP leader, had added.

