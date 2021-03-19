Left Menu

COVID-19: Fadnavis, Darekar get first vaccine shot

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-03-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 17:07 IST
Maharashtra BJP leaders Devendra Fadnavis and Pravin Darekar on Friday received the first dose of coronavirus vaccine at a hospital here.

They were administered the vaccine at the government- run J J Hospital.

After the vaccination, Fadnavis and Darekar, who are leaders of opposition in the state Legislative Assembly and Council, respectively, appealed to the people to get themselves vaccinated for protection against the virus.

State Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP president Sharad Pawar have received their vaccine doses recently.

