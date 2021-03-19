COVID-19: Fadnavis, Darekar get first vaccine shot

COVID-19: Fadnavis, Darekar get first vaccine shotPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-03-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 17:07 IST
Maharashtra BJP leaders Devendra Fadnavis and Pravin Darekar on Friday received the first dose of coronavirus vaccine at a hospital here.
They were administered the vaccine at the government- run J J Hospital.
After the vaccination, Fadnavis and Darekar, who are leaders of opposition in the state Legislative Assembly and Council, respectively, appealed to the people to get themselves vaccinated for protection against the virus.
State Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP president Sharad Pawar have received their vaccine doses recently.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Give probe into car found near Ambani's house to NIA: Fadnavis
Nothing new in Budget, attempt to appropriate Central schemes: Fadnavis
Anvay Naik case: Kin accuse Fadnavis govt of suppressing probe
Mansukh Hiran death: Fadnavis seeks arrest of cop Sachin Vaze
Fadnavis demands arrest of police officer involved in Antilla bomb scare probe