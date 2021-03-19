Left Menu

BJP MLA's son alleges rampant corruption in UP, asks CM Yogi to intervene

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 19-03-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 17:26 IST
A BJP MLA's son has alleged corruption in Uttar Pradesh and asked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to get an inquiry done to ascertain the charge, in an embarrassment to the party's government as it completes four years in office.

''For the past four years, I have been watching that from lekhpal (revenue officer) to SDM in tehsils, no one is doing any work without taking money,'' Neeraj Verma, son of Powayan BJP MLA Chet Ram, said on social media.

In a Facebook live video on Friday, Verma also asked the chief minister to ''check corruption in the administrative set up before it is too late''.

''Similarly at police stations, inspectors are openly taking bribes,'' he said in the video. ''If Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Maharaj wants, he can get an inquiry conducted to see that money is being taken everywhere. Even for issuing a character certificate, the lekhpal is taking a bribe of Rs 2,000 and senior officers of the districts are working with the mentality of the SP and the BSP,'' he said, referring to the two political parties who are in the Opposition in UP.

BJP district unit president Hari Prakash Verma told PTI over the phone that he has not yet watched the video of MLA's son, which is going viral on social media, but he has got information in this regard.

''Action will definitely be taken after watching the video if anything wrong is found,'' Hari Prakash Verma said.

Neeraj Verma also claimed that officers are not even listening to MLAs and due to it the work of poor people is getting hampered. ''I am fed up with this system,'' he said.

''Maharaj ji, one year of the government is still left and all senior ministers and the chief minister can pay attention (to issue of corruption) and control the officers, otherwise it will be a disaster,'' the BJP MLA's son suggested.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath addressed a press conference on Friday morning, listing what his government has achieved so far as it prepares for the next assembly polls a year away.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

