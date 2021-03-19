Left Menu

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 19-03-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 17:29 IST
Assam polls: Sarma files nomination for Jalukbari assembly seat amid cheers by sea of supporters

North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenor and Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is contesting the assembly polls from Jalukbari seat, filed his nomination here on Friday, amid cheers by a sea of supporters.

The BJP leader led a massive rally from Sonaram Field here to the office of Kamrup Metropolitan Deputy Commissioner Biswajit Pegu, where he submitted his papers in the presence of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and senior party leaders.

Accompanied by entrepreneur wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma and son Nandil, the political heavyweight, during the roadshow, waved at his supporters, who played traditional musical instruments to greet him.

Women, in colourful attire, were seeing performing Bihu dance on the two-kilometre stretch that the rally covered in a span of three hours.

Earlier in the day, Sarma and his wife had offered prayers at the Kamakhya temple here.

The state finance minister, after filing his nomination, told reporters that the election results would determine the course of Assam's development, its future.

Seeking peoples blessings, he exuded confidence that the BJP-AGP-UPPL combine will win the assembly polls.

Asked about his thoughts on opposition Grand Alliance, the minister, refusing to say much, wished them well.

He also skirted questions about the BJPs chief ministerial face in Assam.

Sarma is contesting from Jalukbari for the fifth consecutive term. He had won the seat in 2016 by a margin of over 85,000 votes.

