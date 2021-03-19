Left Menu

CBI summons two in coal scam case

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-03-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 17:59 IST
CBI summons two in coal scam case

CBI has summoned two former civil services officers of West Burdwan and Bankura districts in connection with the multi-crore rupees coal scam being probed by the investigating agency, sources in it said on Friday.

CBI has summoned former Asansol police commissioner L N Meena and former Bankura district magistrate S Arun Prasad in connection with the case, the sources said.

Both have been asked to depose before the CBI next week, they said.

The probe agency has also summoned businessman Amit Agarwal, a close aide of the SCAM kingpin Anup Majhi, alias Lala.

Agarwal has been asked to appear before CBI next week to face interrogation in the scam, the sources said.

On Tuesday, the agency's officials had raided Agarwal's premises at Kulti and Durgapur and at his head office in Kolkata.

The agency has been on the lookout for Majhi who is absconding. A lookout circular has been issued against him.

The agency had raided several premises of Majhi in the city and in the coal bearing belt of Asansol and Ranigunj.

The investigation agency is of the view that the coal scam, arising out of illegal mining from abandoned mines of Eastern Coalfields, runs into several thousands of crores of rupees. It feels that part of the crime proceeds had been transacted through the hawala route for which the Enforcement Directorate too has joined the probe.

CBI had questioned Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira and his sister-in-law Menaka Gambhir in the city in connection with the scam.

Banerjee is the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Gambhir's husband and father-in-law had also been interrogated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Spike in virus cases, a proof of mismanagement: Oppn Leader

Bengaluru, Mar 19 PTI Targeting the BJP government in the state for the spike in COVID-19 cases, Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Friday accused the government of mismanagement in containing the pandemic.Hittin...

Explosion in Moscow suburb kills 3 people, injures 4

An explosion in a residential building in a Moscow suburb killed three people and injured four more, emergency officials said.The blast occurred in an apartment in the Moscow suburb of Khimki on Friday morning. It destroyed the ceilings bet...

TCS to roll out salary hike for FY22; move to benefit all employees

Tata Consultancy Services TCS will hand out across-the-board salary increments for 2021-22, becoming the first IT services company to do so.The salary hike roll-out will benefit nearly 4.7 lakh employees of the company.The average increment...

Shunya Ekai Tech - Transforming lives with IoT and Robotics

19 March 2021, Gurugram - It is not the technology that is transforming, rather, it is us who are transforming with the technology. While the entire world is undergoing a digital transformation, Shunya Ekai Tech is spearheading the change b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021