Shah will visit poll-bound Bengal on March 21; to hold public meeting, release BJP's manifesto

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will release the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) manifesto for the West Bengal Assembly elections in Kolkata during his day-long visit to the poll-bound state on March 21.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 18:10 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 18:10 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will release the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) manifesto for the West Bengal Assembly elections in Kolkata during his day-long visit to the poll-bound state on March 21. According to a statement issued by the BJP, Shah will hold a public meeting at Pallighai Scholl ground in Egra in Purba Medinipur district on March 21 (Sunday noon). Later, he will hold a meeting with district and divisional office bearers of the party at Mecheda.

In the evening, the Union Home Minister will release BJP's manifesto for the West Bengal Assembly elections at Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre in Salt Lake, Kolkata. The top leadership of the BJP has been holding public meetings and roadshows across the state in recent months.

Elections to the 294-member state assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

