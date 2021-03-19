Left Menu

Erdogan says to talk east Med, other issues with EU chiefs

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday he would discuss the eastern Mediterranean and other issues with European Union chiefs in a video call later in the day, ahead of next week's summit in which EU leaders will discuss ties with Ankara. Last year diplomatic tensions flared over a decades-old dispute between Turkey and Greece over maritime jurisdiction and energy resources in the Mediterranean.

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 18:32 IST
Erdogan says to talk east Med, other issues with EU chiefs

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday he would discuss the eastern Mediterranean and other issues with European Union chiefs in a video call later in the day, ahead of next week's summit in which EU leaders will discuss ties with Ankara.

Last year diplomatic tensions flared over a decades-old dispute between Turkey and Greece over maritime jurisdiction and energy resources in the Mediterranean. Both have accused each other of illegal actions, while the EU has backed Athens. EU leaders had threatened punitive measures against Ankara over its offshore activities. But Reuters reported Thursday the EU froze plans for further measures against executives at state-owned Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO).

Erdogan is set to speak with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen later on Friday. He spoke with the German and French leaders earlier this month. The bloc's summit is March 25-26. "By discussing the eastern Mediterranean issue primarily, we will have the opportunity to discuss all our issues once again, from the expectations of Turkey, as a NATO ally, from the EU, to the visa liberalisation and Customs Union issues," Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul.

Separately, European leaders criticised Turkey's move this week to ban a pro-Kurdish political party, the country's third largest, as undermining democracy. Ankara and Athens have resumed bilateral talks over the offshore dispute, easing months of tensions, and their foreign ministers are expected to meet in Ankara next month.

Ankara has repeatedly urged the EU to update a 2016 migrant deal under which Turkey has curbed entries into Europe in exchange for EU financial support. Erdogan's chief foreign policy advisor, Ibrahim Kalin, said on Friday a revised deal would form the basis for a "new spirit" in Turkey-EU relations. "We hope this will be the outlook of the 25-26 March EU summit," he said in an article for the European Council on Foreign Relations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bangladesh to play two-Test series in Sri Lanka from April 21

Bangladesh will be playing a two-Test series in Sri Lanka, announced Sri Lanka Cricket on Friday. Both the matches will be played at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy. Bangladesh will arrive in Sri Lanka on April 12. The first Te...

Judge limits evidence, refuses to move trial in Floyd death

A judge on Friday denied a defence request to delay or move the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyds death after the announcement of a USD 27 million settlement for Floyds family raised concern about a taint...

Russian warning against NATO membership denounced by Bosnia

Bosnian officials on Friday denounced a Russian warning that it will take action if the country takes steps toward NATO membership.The Russian embassy in Sarajevo had said a day earlier that in case of practical rapprochement of Bosnia and ...

'How to end a war you didn't win': Yemen's Houthis seek Saudi concessions

Yemens Houthis say a U.S. plan for a ceasefire in their six-year war against a Saudi-led military coalition does not go far enough, and are ramping up pressure on Riyadh to lift a sea and air blockade before any truce deal is agreed. With t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021