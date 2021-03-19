Left Menu

Saradha scam: ED summons TMC candidate Madan Mitra

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Madan Mitra on Friday in connection with the multicrore Saradha chit fund scam.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 19-03-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 18:40 IST
TMC leader Madan Mitra speaking to ANI . Image Credit: ANI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Madan Mitra on Friday in connection with the multicrore Saradha chit fund scam. "It is a routine thing. The Enforcement Directorate is an authorised agency. They called and I came. But giving two-three hours during the election time is very expensive. I tried my best to convince them that I will come whenever they call me. In two hours we could have covered at least two blocks," Mitra told ANI while leaving the ED office here.

TMC has fielded Madan Mitra from the Kamarhati Assembly seat in the upcoming polls. Notably, Mitra was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2014 for his alleged role in the Saradha scam. He was later granted bail in September 2016.

The Saradha Group of companies had allegedly duped people to the tune of Rs 2,500 crore, promising higher rates of return on their investments. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

