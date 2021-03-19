Mexican president thanks Biden for agreeing vaccine deal

Mexican president thanks Biden for agreeing vaccine dealReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 19-03-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 19:06 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday thanked his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden for agreeing to send more than 2.5 million COVID-19 vaccines to Mexico following a Mexican request to the United States to share doses.
Lopez Obrador told a news conference the United States will provide 2.7 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine to Mexico. The White House on Thursday said it would send about 2.5 million doses of the vaccine that it is not using.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
