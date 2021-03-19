Left Menu

Congress neglected North-East for decades, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that Congress Party neglected the north-east for decades but the NDA Government has been focussing on connectivity and social empowerment.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 19:08 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that Congress Party neglected the north-east for decades but the NDA Government has been focussing on connectivity and social empowerment. "For decades, Congress ignored the Northeast. Since 2016, the NDA Government focussed on connectivity and social empowerment. Thank you Karimganj for the affection!" PM Modi said in a series of tweets a day after addressing a rally in Assam's Karimganj.

Prime Minister Modi also assured that the new era of development in West Bengal will commence soon as BJP will win the elections in the state. "BJP winning in West Bengal would mark the start of a new era of development in the state. At the same time, bullying by TMC cadres will stop. Sharing highlights from Purulia," tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Challenging Mamata Banerjee's 'Khela Hobe' slogan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Purulia on Thursday promised jobs, development and education in the poll-bound state of West Bengal. PM Modi said, "Didi bole khela hobe, BJP bole chaakri hobe. Didi bole khela hobe, BJP bole vikas hobe. Didi bole khela hobe, BJP bole shiksha hobe. Khela shesh hobe, vikas aarambh hobe."

Also, PM Modi shared visuals on his official Twitter handle of his visit to Purulia. "Memorable moments from Purulia," tweeted PM Modi. Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

