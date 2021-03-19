Left Menu

WB polls: Dilip Ghosh targets Mamata, says 'she doesn't want democracy'

Hitting out at Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Friday alleged that the former does not want 'democracy'.

ANI | Purba Medinipur (West Bengal) | Updated: 19-03-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 19:15 IST
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh speaking to ANI Purba Medinipur on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Hitting out at Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Friday alleged that the former does not want 'democracy'. "They (TMC) did not let people file nominations for Panchayat elections or cast votes. Everybody is aware that who is rigging votes. Municipality elections are pending for two years. She (Mamata Banerjee) does not want democracy," Ghosh told ANI here in Purba Medinipur.

Ghosh's remark comes against the backdrop of Banerjee's rally in Egra on Friday where she mounted a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah by referring them 'Duryodhan' and 'Dushasana'. The BJP and the TMC are at loggerheads in poll-bound West Bengal. The top leadership of the BJP has been holding public meetings and roadshows across the state in recent months.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

