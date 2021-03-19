Left Menu

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 19-03-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 19:18 IST
Kremlin: Putin's offer of a call with Biden was to save ties

The Kremlin said Friday that President Vladimir Putin's offer to speak by phone with US President Joe Biden was intended to prevent bilateral ties from completely falling apart over the American's remark that the Russian leader was a killer.

Putin made it clear that “it makes sense to have a talk to maintain Russia-U.S. relations instead of trading barbs,” and he wanted to make it public to help defuse tensions over Biden's “very bad remarks,” said his spokesman, Dmitry Peskov.

In an interview broadcast Wednesday, Biden replied “I do” when asked if he thought Putin was a “killer.” Russia responded by recalling its ambassador in Washington for consultations and Putin on Thursday pointed at the U.S. history of slavery, slaughtering Native Americans and the atomic bombing of Japan in World War II in an “it-takes-one-to-know-one” response.

At the same time, Putin noted that Russia would still cooperate with the United States where and when it supports Moscow's interests, adding that “a lot of honest and decent people in the U.S. want to have peace and friendship with Russia.” He proposed the phone call with Biden in the next few days to discuss the coronavirus pandemic, regional conflicts and other issues, and he suggested that the conversation be open to the public.

Peskov said Putin's offer to make the call public was intended to prevent Biden's statement from inflicting irreparable damage to the already-frayed ties.

“Since Biden's words were quite unprecedented, unprecedented formats can't be excluded,” Peskov said. “President Putin proposed to discuss the situation openly because it would be interesting for the people of both countries.” In taking a tough stance on Russia, Biden has said the days of the U.S. “rolling over” to Putin are done. And he has taken pains to contrast his style with the approach of former President Donald Trump, who avoided direct confrontation with Putin and frequently spoke about him with approval.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden would continue to look to cooperate on efforts to stem Iran's nuclear programme and, more broadly, nuclear nonproliferation. But she said Biden did not regret referring to Putin as a killer and pushed back against suggestions the rhetoric was unhelpful.

Russia's relations with the United States and the European Union already had plunged to post-Cold War lows after Moscow's 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula, meddling in elections, hacking attacks and, most recently, the jailing of Russia's opposition leader Alexei Navalny after his poisoning, which he blamed on the Kremlin. Russian authorities rejected the accusations.

On Wednesday, the U.S. national intelligence director's office released a report finding that Putin authorized influence operations to help Trump's reelection bid. The Biden administration warned that Russia would face sanctions soon over its attempt to influence the election and the massive SolarWinds hacks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

