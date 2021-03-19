Left Menu

Polling agents should be assembly seat voters: Raj poll officer

Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said the polling agent to be appointed by the candidate at the polling stations in the assembly by-elections should be voters of either the same or the nearest polling station.

Gupta has written a letter to all recognised national political parties, state parties and registered and unrecognised political parties of Rajasthan unit in this regard.

He said according to the instructions of the Election Commission, if the voter of the same polling station or the nearest polling station was not available for polling agent, then the candidate can appoint any polling agent of the same constituency.

He informed that other instructions issued by the commission regarding the appointment of polling agent will remain unchanged.

Voting for bypolls to the Sahara (Bhilwara), Sujangarh (Churu) and Rajsamand seats will be held on April 17, while the election date for Vallabhnagar (Udaipur) has not been announced yet. PTI AG HMB

