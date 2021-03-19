West Bengal polls: BJP's Swapan Dasgupta files nomination from Tarakeshwar

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Swapan Dasgupta on Friday filed his nomination for the assembly election from the Tarakeshwar seat in Hooghly district at the SDO office in West Bengal's Chandannagar. Taking to Twitter, the former Rajya Sabha MP thanked the staff at the SDO office for their help.

"Filed my nomination for the Tarakeshwar Assembly seat. Lots of paperwork. But I must compliment the staff at the SDO office in Chandannagar for their diligence and patience. They were there to help, not create hurdles," Dasgupta tweeted. Dasgupta tendered his resignation as a Rajya Sabha MP earlier this week.

Advertisement

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)