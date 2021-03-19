Left Menu

BJP govt wants to hand over insurance companies to foreign firms: Kharge as Oppn opposes bill

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 20:12 IST
BJP govt wants to hand over insurance companies to foreign firms: Kharge as Oppn opposes bill

The Congress on Friday said the BJP government wants to hand over the control of Indian insurance firms to foreign players and accused it of misleading the people of the country on the Insurance Bill.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said after the East India Company came to the country and ruled it for over 150 years, the BJP now wants to promote ''west India companies'' of Gujarat and is framing laws to benefit them.

He said the Congress and other opposition parties want the bill to be sent to a select committee of the House for further scrutiny as it has several shortcomings.

However, the government did not listen to the opposition leaders and pushed through the legislation, Kharge said.

''The Insurance Bill has a number of shortcomings and the BJP is trying to mislead inside the House,'' he told reporters.

''As per the statement of objects of the Insurance (Amendment) Bill, it provides for raising the investment limit of foreign insurance companies in an Indian insurance company from the existing 49 per cent to 74 per cent and allows foreign ownership and control with safeguards,'' the Congress leader said.

''The FDI coming in will allow foreign companies to own and control Indian insurance companies. If foreigners control insurance companies, it will be like the East India Company, when it invested, ruled and controlled the entire country for 150 years. Similarly, west India companies of Gujarat are there and are keen on privatisation and (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi brings such laws to help them,'' he alleged.

Kharge said this is happening not just in one sector but in rail, roads, banks, hotels etc. and the reservation for the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Class (OBC) communities is being ended.

''This is a ploy to end the reservation for them, who used to get assured jobs in such public sector undertakings,'' he alleged.

Besides Congress leaders, those from other opposition parties such as Anil Desai of the Shiv Sena, Jharna Das Baidya of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Sukhram Singh Yadav and Vishambhar Prasad Nishad of the Samajwadi Party (SP), TKS Elangovan of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Binoy Viswam of the Communist Party of India (CPI), Manoj Kumar Jha of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Fauzia Khan of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) were also present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden and Harris shift focus of Georgia trip after Atlanta shooting rampage

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were planning to promote the newly enacted 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package when they visited Georgia on Friday, but a deadly shooting rampage in the state has changed their plans....

Soccer-Musiala, Wirtz receive first call-ups to Germany squad

Teenage midfielders Jamal Musiala of Bayern Munich and Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen received maiden call-ups to the Germany squad as coach Joachim Loew announced his 26-man squad on Friday for this months World Cup qualifiers. Stuttg...

OMOs, Operation Twist potent tools in central bank's arsenal: RBI paper

Citing near-total success with the many unconventional monetary policy tools it has deployed to insulate the economy from the ravaging impacts of the pandemic since last February, an RBI paper has said going ahead too, outright OMOs along w...

Cambodian tycoon faces police probe after wife-beating videos go viral

By Matt Blomberg and Aun Chhengpor PHNOM PENH, March 19 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A Cambodian property tycoon is being investigated by police after a montage of video clips showing him attacking his ex-wife went viral this week, promptin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021