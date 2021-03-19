Left Menu

It is clear Assam, West Bengal want to elect NDA in assembly polls: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address election rallies in poll-bound West Bengal and Assam on Saturday and said it is clear that people in both states want to elect NDA in the assembly polls.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 20:15 IST
It is clear Assam, West Bengal want to elect NDA in assembly polls: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address election rallies in poll-bound West Bengal and Assam on Saturday and said it is clear that people in both states want to elect NDA in the assembly polls. The Prime Minister will address election rallies in Kharagpur in West Bengal and Chabua in Assam.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said that he will elaborate on BJP's development agenda in his speeches. "Will be in Assam and West Bengal tomorrow and the day after. Tomorrow, March 20, I would be speaking at rallies in Kharagpur (WB) and Chabua (Assam). Will elaborate on BJP's development agenda during my speeches. It is clear both states want to elect NDA in the upcoming polls," he said.

PM Modi had addressed a rally at Karimganj in Assam and Purulia in West Bengal on Thursday. BJP-led NDA government is seeking to retain power in Assam. In West Bengal, the party is seeking to oust the ruling Trinamool Congress government.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. Assam will have a three-phased election from March 27 for its 126 seats.

The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden and Harris shift focus of Georgia trip after Atlanta shooting rampage

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were planning to promote the newly enacted 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package when they visited Georgia on Friday, but a deadly shooting rampage in the state has changed their plans....

Soccer-Musiala, Wirtz receive first call-ups to Germany squad

Teenage midfielders Jamal Musiala of Bayern Munich and Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen received maiden call-ups to the Germany squad as coach Joachim Loew announced his 26-man squad on Friday for this months World Cup qualifiers. Stuttg...

OMOs, Operation Twist potent tools in central bank's arsenal: RBI paper

Citing near-total success with the many unconventional monetary policy tools it has deployed to insulate the economy from the ravaging impacts of the pandemic since last February, an RBI paper has said going ahead too, outright OMOs along w...

Cambodian tycoon faces police probe after wife-beating videos go viral

By Matt Blomberg and Aun Chhengpor PHNOM PENH, March 19 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A Cambodian property tycoon is being investigated by police after a montage of video clips showing him attacking his ex-wife went viral this week, promptin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021