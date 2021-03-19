Top foreign stories at 2015 hrs

FGN48 VIRUS-CHINA-INDIA-VISA-RULE China says will ‘study’ mandatory COVID-19 vaccine rule to Indian students Beijing: China on Friday said it will “study” the applicability of its new rule of mandating vaccination by Chinese COVID-19 jabs to thousands of Indian students who were unable to re-join their universities in the country due to travel restrictions.

FGN34 UK-INDIANS-STUDENTS Indians studying at London universities register 'astonishing' growth London: The UK capital is by far the most attractive destination of choice for Indian students coming to study at British universities, rising from third place in 2018-19 to become the second-largest international student market for London in 2019-20.

FGN35 NEPAL-POLITICS Ruling CPN-UML's rival faction to revive party committees across Nepal to strengthen party unity Kathmandu: Upping the ante against Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, the rival faction of the ruling CPN-UML has decided to launch a nationwide campaign to revive and reorganise all the party committees the way they were before its merger with the CPN-Maoist Centre led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal ''Prachanda'', according to media reports on Friday.

FGN32 US-CHINA-3RDLD MEETING Top US, Chinese diplomats clash publicly at first in-person talks under Biden presidency Washington: US Secretary of State Tony Blinken has bluntly told China's top diplomats that Beijing's actions have threatened the rules-based order that maintains global stability, as the two sides exchanged sharp rebukes in public during their first in-person high-level meeting since President Joe Biden took office. By Lalit K Jha FGN26 PAK-NUCLEAR PLANT Pakistan connects its first 1,100MW nuclear power plant to national grid Islamabad: Pakistan has connected its first Chinese-assisted 1,100MW nuclear power plant in Karachi to the national grid that will help improve the country's economy by providing cost-effective and reliable electricity. FGN15 US-LD HOUSE-DREAMERS US House passes key bills providing citizenship to dreamers, farmworker immigrants Washington: The US House of Representatives has passed two key bills that would create a pathway to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants, some migrant farmworkers and children whose parents immigrated legally to the country, like those under the H-1B visa programme. FGN12 US-H1B President Biden urged to rescind Trump-era ban on H-1B and other foreign work visas Washington: Five powerful Democratic senators on Thursday urged President Joe Biden to rescind his predecessor Donald Trump’s ban on some non-immigrant visas, including the H-1B visa which is popular among Indian IT professionals, saying this creates uncertainties for US employers, their foreign-born professional workers and their families. FGN11 UN-INDIA-ENVOY-BIDEN President Biden virtually hosts UNSC envoys, Indian Amb Tirumurti underlines commitment to reformed multilateralism United Nations/Washington: India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti has virtually called on US President Joe Biden and underlined India’s commitment to reformed multilateralism, counterterrorism, UN peacekeeping and assistance provided to nations amid the pandemic through shipments of COVID-19 vaccines. FGN10 US-SENATORS-LD FARMERS Two top US senators ask Blinken to raise farmers issue, say Indians will determine path ahead on new laws Washington: Two top Democratic senators have urged US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to raise with the Indian leaders the issue of treatment of peaceful farmer protesters and journalists even as they acknowledged that it is for the people and the Government of India to determine the path forward on its recently enacted farm laws. FGN9 US-TAIWAN-CHINA Biden admin urged to raise China's aggressive behaviour in its neighbourhood, Taiwan Washington: On the eve of the crucial US-China meeting in Alaska, a group of 20 influential lawmakers urged President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken to lend support for Taiwan, raise the issue of its aggressive acts in South China Sea and against its neighbours, including India.

