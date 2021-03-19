Assam polls: Rahul Gandhi to release Congress' manifesto tomorrow

Left Menu

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be releasing the party's manifesto for the poll-bound Assam on March 20.

Updated: 19-03-2021 20:33 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI

By Siddharth Sharma Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be releasing the party's manifesto for the poll-bound Assam on March 20.

The Congress leader arrived in the state on a two-day campaign. Speaking to ANI Congress Spokesperson AICC in-charge of Media for Assam Polls Gourav Vallabh said, "We are giving 'five guarantees' to the people of Assam which are the key points of our manifesto and is agreed by the alliance partners too as a part of Common Minimum Program.

Vallabh said that the manifesto will promise no implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in Assam. "Manifesto will also assure of creating 5 lakh government jobs and 25 lakh private job opportunities in the state within 5 years if Congress comes to power," Vallabh added.

Other than this, the manifesto of Congress will also mention Rs 365 for tea workers, 200 units of free electricity and Rs 2000 for housewives a month. In reply to the question of why there is a need for "giving guarantees", Vallabh said, "We have confidence in our manifesto and our governance so we are giving guarantees. The present government had lost the trust of the people. So gaining the trust of the people is important so we are using the word 'Guarantee'."

"Assam's budget is Rs 1.25 lakh crores. For giving 200 units of free electricity, we need Rs 4 thousand crores annually," Vallabh said. "Rs 2000 help to women in the state will provide a chance for to fulfil the basic amenities and this scheme will cost Rs 14 thousand crores annually," he said.

"In total, we will be needing Rs 18 thousand crores needed for the welfare schemes which is less than 10 per cent of the total budget but it will help 60 Lakh families," he added. Vallabh further said, "We had started a portal for unemployed youths. We got 1.25 lakh applications for various jobs. So we have already started the work in the direction of full filling the promises."

Rahul Gandhi will also interact with IOC Employees in Digboi on March 20 and will also be addressing two rallies -- one in Jorhat and the other in Gohpur. Assembly elections in Assam for 126 seats will be held in three phases starting on March 27. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

