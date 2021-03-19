Left Menu

Kamal Nath govt's fall: Speaker says people have given mandate

PTI | Indore | Updated: 19-03-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 20:49 IST
Kamal Nath govt's fall: Speaker says people have given mandate
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

A year after 22 Congress MLAs switched over to the BJP and brought down the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh, state Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam on Friday said people have already given their mandate on the episode, a reference to the BJP's good performance in the bypolls.

The state Congress plans to take out a 'Loktantra Samman Diwas' and a Tricolour march on Saturday in protest against what it claimed was an unconstitutional chain of events that saw the BJP come back to power in the state after being defeated in the 2018 Assembly polls.

Queried on the Congress protest, Gautam said, ''In a democracy, all parties have the freedom to take out such yatras.'' He pointed out to the BJP's good performance in the bypolls that were necessitated due to the Congress MLAs jumping ship and said ''people have given their decision on what is right and what is wrong''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

We will be feared by a lot of teams in T20 World Cup: Collingwood

England will be feared by a lot of teams in the upcoming T20 World Cup, assistant coach Paul Collingwood asserted on Friday.Collingwood, who had captained England to a T20 World Cup triumph in 2010, said they are now better prepared for the...

UPDATE 1-Afghan government, Taliban agree to accelerate peace talks after Moscow summit

The Afghan government and the Taliban agreed on Friday to try to accelerate peace talks, at a meeting in Moscow that followed an international conference there on the peace process, a senior Afghan official was quoted as saying.The United S...

Chhattisgarh CM to transfer payment to beneficiaries of Godhan Nyay Yojana on March 21

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will transfer a total amount of Rs 7 crore 55 lakh to the bank accounts of livestock owners as the 15th and 16th installment under Godhan Nyaya Yojana on March 21. According to a press release, thi...

Biden and Harris shift focus of Georgia trip after Atlanta shooting rampage

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were planning to promote the newly enacted 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package when they visited Georgia on Friday, but a deadly shooting rampage in the state has changed their plans....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021