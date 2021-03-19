Kamal Nath govt's fall: Speaker says people have given mandate

A year after 22 Congress MLAs switched over to the BJP and brought down the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh, state Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam on Friday said people have already given their mandate on the episode, a reference to the BJP's good performance in the bypolls.

The state Congress plans to take out a 'Loktantra Samman Diwas' and a Tricolour march on Saturday in protest against what it claimed was an unconstitutional chain of events that saw the BJP come back to power in the state after being defeated in the 2018 Assembly polls.

Queried on the Congress protest, Gautam said, ''In a democracy, all parties have the freedom to take out such yatras.'' He pointed out to the BJP's good performance in the bypolls that were necessitated due to the Congress MLAs jumping ship and said ''people have given their decision on what is right and what is wrong''.

