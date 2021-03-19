Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL52 LDALL VIRUS Maha, Punjab tighten COVID-19 curbs, CM Thackeray says lockdown an option; India records biggest increase in cases in 4 months New Delhi/Mumbai: Maharashtra and Punjab, which are recording a surge in new COVID-19 cases, tightened curbs on Friday and the chief minister of the western state said lockdown is an option, as India added close to 40,000 cases in the biggest daily increase in nearly four months. DEL50 INDOUS-PM US Def Sec Austin calls on Modi; Conveys his country's strong desire to further boost Indo-US strategic ties New Delhi: US Secretary of Defense Lloyd James Austin called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and expressed his country's strong desire to further enhance the strategic partnership with India for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. DEL51 BJP-EC-MAMATA BJP seeks EC's action against Mamata for her 'smear campaign' against Shah New Delhi: The BJP Friday urged the Election Commission to take legal action against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her allegation that Union Home Minister Amit Shah may be influencing the poll watchdog and accused her of running a ''smear campaign'' against him. PAR7 RS-RAIL-PRIVATISATION-GOYAL Railways infra will never be privatised, assets to be monetised: Goyal New Delhi: The government Friday said in Rajya Sabha that railways infrastructure will never be privatised but it plans to monetise its assets to generate resources to boost growth. CAL10 AS-POLL-LD RAHUL Cong will not implement CAA in Assam: Rahul Lahowal (Assam): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Friday assured that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will not be implemented in Assam if the party is voted to power in the state in the coming Assembly poll. CAL13 WB-POLL-2ND LD MAMATA BJP old-timers shedding tears as party is fieldeing TMC turncoats: Mamata at poll rally Egra (WB): Branding TMC rebels as ''traitors'' like Mir Jafar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday took a swipe at the BJP for fielding the turncoats in the polls leaving saffron party old-timers shed tears. MDS18 TN-POLLS-FARMERS-CM TN polls: CM Palaniswami defends farm laws, says Stalin does not know anything about farming Cuddalore (TN): In a spirited defence of the Centre's farm laws during his campaign for the April 6 Tamil Nadu assembly polls, AIADMK top leader and Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday said his party opposed aspects like cess and levy for farmers but the DMK 'supported' them. LEGAL LGD14 SC-COLLEGIUM SC collegium recommends 13 names for appointment as Bombay HC judges New Delhi: The Supreme Court collegium on Friday recommended appointment of nine advocates and elevation of four judicial officers as judges of the Bombay High Court. LGD11 DL-HC-COVID-VACCINE Delhi HC refuses to further hear plea for vaccinating judges, lawyers on priority following SC stay New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Friday refused to further hear a PIL to declare all people associated with the judicial functioning, including judges, court staff and lawyers, as “frontline workers” to enable them to get COVID-19 vaccination on priority in view of the Supreme Court's order staying the proceedings. LGD12 SC-LEGISLATURE RESOLUTION Don't states have right to express opinion, SC asks NGO on plea to quash CAA, agri laws resolutions New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday sought to know from a petitioner-NGO whether the state legislatures have the right to express their opinion or not on central laws and asked it to do some more research on the subject. FOREIGN FGN32 US-CHINA-3RDLD MEETING Top US, Chinese diplomats clash publicly at first in-person talks under Biden presidency Washington: US Secretary of State Tony Blinken has bluntly told China's top diplomats that Beijing's actions have threatened the rules-based order that maintains global stability, as the two sides exchanged sharp rebukes in public during their first in-person high-level meeting since President Joe Biden took office. By Lalit K Jha FGN48 VIRUS-CHINA-INDIA-VISA-RULE China says will ‘study’ mandatory COVID-19 vaccine rule to Indian students Beijing: China on Friday said it will “study” the applicability of its new rule of mandating vaccination by Chinese COVID-19 jabs to thousands of Indian students who were unable to re-join their universities in the country due to travel restrictions. By K J M Varma FGN45 RUSSIA-PUTIN-2NDLD BIDEN Kremlin: Putin's offer of a call with Biden was to save ties Moscow: The Kremlin said Friday that President Vladimir Putin's offer to speak by phone with U.S. President Joe Biden was intended to prevent bilateral ties from completely falling apart over the American's remark that the Russian leader was a killer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)