Congress most communal party; corruption born from its womb: Union minister Tomar

Union minister and BJP leader Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday accused the Congress of being the most communal party in India and alleged that corruption was born in the country from its womb.

The Congress has forged alliances with ''communal forces'' in Assam, West Bengal and Kerala, Tomar claimed while addressing a press conference in Guwahati.

''I am telling you that corruption was born in India from the womb of the Congress and there is no political party more communal than the Congress on the soil of this country,'' the Union agriculture minister said.

On the communalism allegedly practised by the Congress, he claimed that the party talks about secularism on one hand and makes people fight among themselves on the other.

He alleged that the Congress has forged an electoral tie-up with a communal party in West Bengal despite opposition from its workers.

The CPI(M)-led Left Front, Congress and the newly formed Indian Secular Front (ISF), headed by an influential Muslim cleric, have forged an alliance in West Bengal.

''The Congress also has an alliance with the Muslim League (in Kerala). In Assam, it has an alliance with (AIUDF president) Badruddin Ajmal who is synonymous with communalism,'' he said.

The Congress has joined hands with Badruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), the Left parties and others to take on the ruling BJP-led NDA in the upcoming election in Assam.

Thus, the Congress has lost the right to talk about secularism, said the BJP leader who came to Assam to campaign for the saffron party.

Tomar claimed that the Congress is not highlighting its alliance with the AIUDF in areas where it thinks the tie- up may affect its poll prospects.

''The Congress thinks that the people of Assam do not understand it, but they do. And the party will come to know about it when the (election) result will come out, he said.

People will repose their faith in the BJP for ensuring peace, security and development in Assam during the last five years here, he claimed.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh represented Assam in the Rajya Sabha for two terms but he did not work for the welfare of the state and the Northeastern region, Tomar alleged.

To a query on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), he said, ''The BJP does not need to give certificate on its policies. The Bill has been brought and the Act has been formulated. Further discussion on it is not necessary.'' The objective of the CAA is to grant Indian citizenship to people of minority communities Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Parsi and Christian of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, who had come to India till December 31, 2014 due to religious persecution in these countries.

The state witnessed violent protests against the CAA in 2019 and five persons lost their lives. The protestors saw the law as a threat to their cultural identity and livelihood.

To another question on influx of illegal immigrants, Tomar said that the BJP will continue to fight the problem.

