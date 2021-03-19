Left Menu

Congress most communal party; corruption born from its womb: Union minister Tomar

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 19-03-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 21:18 IST
Congress most communal party; corruption born from its womb: Union minister Tomar

Union minister and BJP leader Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday accused the Congress of being the most communal party in India and alleged that corruption was born in the country from its womb.

The Congress has forged alliances with ''communal forces'' in Assam, West Bengal and Kerala, Tomar claimed while addressing a press conference in Guwahati.

''I am telling you that corruption was born in India from the womb of the Congress and there is no political party more communal than the Congress on the soil of this country,'' the Union agriculture minister said.

On the communalism allegedly practised by the Congress, he claimed that the party talks about secularism on one hand and makes people fight among themselves on the other.

He alleged that the Congress has forged an electoral tie-up with a communal party in West Bengal despite opposition from its workers.

The CPI(M)-led Left Front, Congress and the newly formed Indian Secular Front (ISF), headed by an influential Muslim cleric, have forged an alliance in West Bengal.

''The Congress also has an alliance with the Muslim League (in Kerala). In Assam, it has an alliance with (AIUDF president) Badruddin Ajmal who is synonymous with communalism,'' he said.

The Congress has joined hands with Badruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), the Left parties and others to take on the ruling BJP-led NDA in the upcoming election in Assam.

Thus, the Congress has lost the right to talk about secularism, said the BJP leader who came to Assam to campaign for the saffron party.

Tomar claimed that the Congress is not highlighting its alliance with the AIUDF in areas where it thinks the tie- up may affect its poll prospects.

''The Congress thinks that the people of Assam do not understand it, but they do. And the party will come to know about it when the (election) result will come out, he said.

People will repose their faith in the BJP for ensuring peace, security and development in Assam during the last five years here, he claimed.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh represented Assam in the Rajya Sabha for two terms but he did not work for the welfare of the state and the Northeastern region, Tomar alleged.

To a query on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), he said, ''The BJP does not need to give certificate on its policies. The Bill has been brought and the Act has been formulated. Further discussion on it is not necessary.'' The objective of the CAA is to grant Indian citizenship to people of minority communities Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Parsi and Christian of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, who had come to India till December 31, 2014 due to religious persecution in these countries.

The state witnessed violent protests against the CAA in 2019 and five persons lost their lives. The protestors saw the law as a threat to their cultural identity and livelihood.

To another question on influx of illegal immigrants, Tomar said that the BJP will continue to fight the problem.

PTI ESB NN NN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

We will be feared by a lot of teams in T20 World Cup: Collingwood

England will be feared by a lot of teams in the upcoming T20 World Cup, assistant coach Paul Collingwood asserted on Friday.Collingwood, who had captained England to a T20 World Cup triumph in 2010, said they are now better prepared for the...

UPDATE 1-Afghan government, Taliban agree to accelerate peace talks after Moscow summit

The Afghan government and the Taliban agreed on Friday to try to accelerate peace talks, at a meeting in Moscow that followed an international conference there on the peace process, a senior Afghan official was quoted as saying.The United S...

Chhattisgarh CM to transfer payment to beneficiaries of Godhan Nyay Yojana on March 21

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will transfer a total amount of Rs 7 crore 55 lakh to the bank accounts of livestock owners as the 15th and 16th installment under Godhan Nyaya Yojana on March 21. According to a press release, thi...

Biden and Harris shift focus of Georgia trip after Atlanta shooting rampage

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were planning to promote the newly enacted 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package when they visited Georgia on Friday, but a deadly shooting rampage in the state has changed their plans....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021