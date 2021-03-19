Blinken urges Somalia's leaders to set aside 'narrow political objectives' and hold 'transparent' elections

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday urged Somalia's leaders to set aside political objectives and hold transparent elections.

"We call on Somalia's federal and member state leaders to set aside narrow political objectives, uphold their responsibilities to the people of Somalia, and agree to immediately hold transparent and inclusive elections," Blinken said in a statement.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)