Blinken urges Somalia's leaders to set aside 'narrow political objectives' and hold 'transparent' elections

Blinken urges Somalia's leaders to set aside 'narrow political objectives' and hold 'transparent' electionsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-03-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 21:24 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday urged Somalia's leaders to set aside political objectives and hold transparent elections.
"We call on Somalia's federal and member state leaders to set aside narrow political objectives, uphold their responsibilities to the people of Somalia, and agree to immediately hold transparent and inclusive elections," Blinken said in a statement.
