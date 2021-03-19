Rahul Gandhi interacts with tea garden workers in poll-bound Assam

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had lunch with tea garden workers in Dibrugarh district of Assam on Friday, asserting that the party will hike daily wages if voted to power.

Gandhi, accompanied by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, interacted with tea garden workers at the Dinjoy Tea Estate and assured them that Congress will hike their daily wages to Rs 365 from the existing Rs 117 ''within six hours of forming the government''.

Clad in khaki trousers and a white shirt, he later ate rice and vegetables with the workers at the estate.

He was earlier welcomed to the garden by members of the tea tribe community dancing the traditional 'jhumur'.

The Gandhi scion also visited the manager's bungalow where his great grandfather, the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, had spent a night in 1936.

The Congress has launched a determined campaign to woo back its erstwhile strong votebank of tea garden workers, who have gradually shifted their loyalties to the saffron party since 2014.

AICC general secretary and his sister Priyanka Gandhi had earlier this month visited the Sadhara Tea Estate, where she plucked tea leaves with a wicker basket on her back and visited the home of a garden worker.

She had also interacted with the workers and listened to their grievances.

Elections to the 126-member Assam Assembly will be held in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6.

