Left Menu

BJP delegation meets EC, demands clarification from Mamata

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation on Friday met the Election Commission in New Delhi demanding the latter to seek clarification from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her allegations that EC works as per BJP orders.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 21:31 IST
BJP delegation meets EC, demands clarification from Mamata
BJP delegation outside EC office in Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation on Friday met the Election Commission in New Delhi demanding the latter to seek clarification from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her allegations that EC works as per BJP orders. Interacting to media persons outside the EC office, BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav said, "Mamata Banerjee is running misinformation campaign and hurling false allegations against BJP leaders, especially the Home Minister. She insulted EC by claiming that it is working as per BJP orders. We requested EC to issue notice and seek clarification from her for lying."

"We raised two more issues before EC. First, the violent attacks on BJP workers in the last few days including an attack at BJP MP Arjun Singh's house. Secondly, we demanded the deputation of central forces. They should be deputed within polling booths to check voters' IDs," he added. Besides Yadav, union ministers Debasree Choudhuri and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi were also in the BJP delegation that met EC on Friday.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has claimed several times during her public meetings across the state ahead of assembly polls that the EC has been working at the behest of BJP and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Earlier, she alleged that EC has made an eight-phase poll schedule in West Bengal to facilitate Prime minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to hold campaigns.

The BJP and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) are at loggerheads in poll-bound West Bengal. The top leadership of the BJP has been holding public meetings and roadshows across the state in recent months. Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pak’s delegation to visit India next week for talks on water-related issues

Pakistan on Friday said that its delegation of water experts would visit India next week to attend the meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission and discuss various water-related issues.The 116th meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission wi...

Biden, Harris offering solace to grieving Asian Americans

For Asian Americans, 2020 was a year of political success and newfound influence. But it was also a time of vulnerability to racist assaults. That painful dichotomy will be on display Friday when President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamal...

Greece lifts some COVID restrictions to relieve lockdown fatigue

Greece will lift some COVID-19 restrictions next week as part of a plan to gradually reopen a fragile economy even as its hospitals remain under severe pressure from stubbornly high infections, authorities said on Friday.Hair and beauty sal...

Ireland to resume AstraZeneca rollout in coming days

Ireland plans to resume its rollout of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in the coming days for all those aged 18 and over, the National Immunisation Advisory Committee said on Friday.But it said that recipients should be informed that very ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021