Tamil Nadu polls: Kamal Haasan's MNM promises 50 lakh employment opportunities
Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan on Friday released his party's election manifesto for poll-bound Tamil Nadu, in which he promised 50 lakh employment opportunities for the youth in the state.ANI | Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 19-03-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 21:40 IST
Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan on Friday released his party's election manifesto for poll-bound Tamil Nadu, in which he promised 50 lakh employment opportunities for the youth in the state. Haasan, while unveiling the party manifesto, said, "Our election manifesto promises 50 lakh employment opportunities for youth. Also, there will be incentives for youth entrepreneurs."
MNM, in its manifesto, also assured that the education level of government schools would be lifted to that of international standards. The assembly elections in the state will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. Polls will be held for 234 seats in the state with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kamal Haasan's
- Makkal Needhi Maiam
- Kamal Haasan
- lakh
- Congress
- Tamil Nadu
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu polls: Kamal Haasan's MNM finalises seat-sharing deal, to contest 154 seats
First list of candidates to be announced tomorrow, Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan
Will target anyone who is an "enemy" to people: Kamal Haasan
Kamal Haasan to contest from Coimbatore South constituency
Kamal Haasan's party to contest from 154 Assembly segments