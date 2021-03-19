Left Menu

489 nominations filed for 30 seats in Puducherry

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 19-03-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 21:54 IST
489 nominations filed for 30 seats in Puducherry

Puducherry, Mar 19 (PTI): Filing of nominations for the April 6 Assembly poll in Union Territory ended on Friday and a total of 489 nominations for 30 seats were filed by different political parties and Independent candidates.

Scrutiny of papers is scheduled for Saturday and last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 22, a press release from the Election Department said here.

The election would be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes on May 2.

A total of 222 nominations were received today, the last day to file papers; 489 nominations were totally received since the process of polling began on March 12 with the publication of the notification.

Among those who filed them today was former Industries Minister M O H F Shah Jahan (Congress).

He is seeking election from Kamaraj Nagar segment which is a new turf for him as he had been contesting every election from Lawspet.

AINRC, AIADMK and Bharathiya Janata Party are fighting the polls under the banner of NDA while the Congress, DMK, Left parties, VCK and a few other outfits are trying their luck under the Secular Democratic Alliance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Series finale great experience for England before T20 WC, says Collingwood

Ahead of the series decider against India, England assistant coach Paul Collingwood has said that these kinds of experiences will help them in the T20 World Cup scheduled to be played later this year. The five-match T20I series is currently...

Colombia must dismantle criminal networks, corruption in port city -U.N.

Colombia must dismantle criminal networks and corruption in the Pacific port city of Buenaventura via its legal system and social investment to reestablish security and guarantee human rights for its residents, a United Nations agency said ...

Pak’s delegation to visit India next week for talks on water-related issues

Pakistan on Friday said that its delegation of water experts would visit India next week to attend the meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission and discuss various water-related issues.The 116th meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission wi...

Biden, Harris offering solace to grieving Asian Americans

For Asian Americans, 2020 was a year of political success and newfound influence. But it was also a time of vulnerability to racist assaults. That painful dichotomy will be on display Friday when President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021