489 nominations filed for 30 seats in Puducherry

Puducherry, Mar 19 (PTI): Filing of nominations for the April 6 Assembly poll in Union Territory ended on Friday and a total of 489 nominations for 30 seats were filed by different political parties and Independent candidates.

Scrutiny of papers is scheduled for Saturday and last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 22, a press release from the Election Department said here.

The election would be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes on May 2.

A total of 222 nominations were received today, the last day to file papers; 489 nominations were totally received since the process of polling began on March 12 with the publication of the notification.

Among those who filed them today was former Industries Minister M O H F Shah Jahan (Congress).

He is seeking election from Kamaraj Nagar segment which is a new turf for him as he had been contesting every election from Lawspet.

AINRC, AIADMK and Bharathiya Janata Party are fighting the polls under the banner of NDA while the Congress, DMK, Left parties, VCK and a few other outfits are trying their luck under the Secular Democratic Alliance.

