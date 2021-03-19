White House says US understands relationship with China will be competitive

White House says US understands relationship with China will be competitiveReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-03-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 21:54 IST
The White House said on Friday after acrimonious U.S. talks with China in Alaska that U.S. President Joe Biden understands relations with Beijing will be competitive but still wants to work together when it is in their mutual interests.
"We knew going into this it was going to be tough," White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters as Biden flew to Atlanta, Georgia, for a day of events.
