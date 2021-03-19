Biden to meet Putin when the time is right -White House

Biden to meet Putin when the time is right -White HouseReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-03-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 21:56 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden, who said earlier this week he thought Vladimir Putin was a killer, will meet with the Russian leader "when the time is right," the White House said on Friday.
On Thursday, Putin said he and Biden should hold live online talks in coming days.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
